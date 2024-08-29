FOUR movies are set to be shown as part of a community open-air cinema event this weekend.
Bodmin Town Council has organised a ‘Bodmin community bonanza’ day of fun and events, with the town’s Priory car park free for the entire day to encourage people to visit the town’s high street and the events it is staging.
From 11am until approximately 7pm on Saturday, August 31, at Priory Park four films chosen by members of the community in an online poll will be shown, in addition to the monthly Bodmin Market, held on Mount Folly and an indoor craft fair, held inside the adjacent Shire Hall building at the same time.
The market will also offer the opportunity for residents to meet two of the Bodmin Town Council members, in the form of former mayor, Cllr Phil Cooper and the chair of the planning committee, Cllr Pete Skea.
The four films which will be shown at the event are Kung Fu Panda 4 at 11am, Wonka at 1pm, Ghostbusters - Frozen Empire at 3pm and finally, The Fall Guy at 5pm.
Those attending are invited to buy a picnic and there will be food vendors available nearby.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “Bodmin Town Council’s Movies in the Park returns this year after its massive success in 2023. We have added an extra movie to the line up this year following a huge response to our movie poll.
“This means there will be four recently released popular movies, free to be viewed by all the community. We are happy to announce that free parking will be available in Priory car park on the day, to encourage as many people into our town as possible.
“This event will run alongside our increasingly popular market and our last summer ‘Fun on the Folly’ offering free face painting and live music. All food, snacks, drinks and ice cream will be available for the duration however viewers are welcome to bring their own picnic. Don’t forget your blanket and chairs!”