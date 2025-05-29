FOUR criminal investigations will be carried out into South West Water, the government has announced.
The action follows the introduction of new powers which could see water bosses across the country jailed for up to five years, and water companies fined hundreds of millions of pounds.
The government has spearheaded the largest increase in criminal action against water companies in history. A record 81 criminal investigations into water companies have been launched in England since the election in July 2024, including four relating to South West Water.
The investigation comes after the government introduced the Water (Special Measures) Act – designed to clean up Britain’s seas and rivers and end the payment of bonuses to water company executives.
The actions against South West Water marks a major step forward in addressing hundreds of reports and complaints from local people about sewage pollution on beaches across Cornwall.
Noah Law, MP for Newquay and St Austell, who has individually managed hundreds of enquiries from constituents relating to sewage, said: “These criminal investigations show how committed local MPs are to using robust legislation and parliamentary action to tackle the root causes behind reports of sewage pollution – one of the biggest priority issues for constituents across Cornwall.
“While our opponents are ‘busying themselves’ making hollow gestures, empty promises and unfunded pledges to supposedly ‘buy back’ the water industry for £100 billion, this government is delivering real action to address 14 years of Conservative failure – resulting in record levels of illegal sewage dumping in our rivers, lakes and seas.”
Mr Law has challenged in Parliament challenged in Parliament the working practices of Pennon Group, which owns South West Water, while Jayne Kirkham, MP for Truro and Falmouth, has quizzed Susan Davy, Chief Executive of Pennon Group and South West Water, during Select Committee meetings about performance and the payment of bonuses to Executives from South West Water.
Perran Moon, MP for Camborne and Redruth, added: 'I'm delighted that this Labour Government is now taking direct action against South West Water. As a keen sea swimmer, like so many constituents from Hayle up to Perranporth, I am fed up with seeing the damage that sewage pollution is doing to our coastal communities. We're going to make it stop - and if the water companies don't act fast of their own accord, we will make them.”
Nationally, the owners of Thames Water were issued the biggest fine ever within the water industry – £122.7 million – for breaching rules about sewage spills and shareholder payouts. The industry regulator Ofwat said the company had “let down its customers and failed to protect the environment.” The fine will be paid via the company and its investors, not customers, who were recently hit with bills increases
The government has brought forward plans to build the first new reservoirs in 30 years.
Noah Law MP concluded: “Cornwall’s Labour MPs welcome all the progress made so far on tackling sewage pollution – but this is just the first step in a long-term plan to clean up our seas and rivers once and for all – whatever it takes.
“Prior to Labour taking office, the Conservatives had cut the Environment Agency budget by a half since 2010, undermining its ability to investigate and prosecute sewage offenders. In contrast, since Labour took office in July 2024, the Environment Agency has hired 400 more staff to carry out inspections into water companies and pollution.
“Since privatisation, only three individuals have been successfully criminally prosecuted by the Environment Agency despite widespread alleged illegality. This failure to hold water companies to account came at the same time as, under the Tories, £41 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives were paid to water company executives from 2020.”
South West Water stated it is unable to comment on live cases but said “any situations like this very seriously and we will continue to work with authorities on its investigations.”
The water company has outlined a storm overflow infrastructure upgrade program, costing over £700 million, which aims to reduce the company's pollution by 62 per cent. The government has brought forward plans to build the first new reservoirs in 30 years.
A spokesperson for SWW said: “We are one of only five companies in the industry to reduce spills compared to 2023. Our focus has been to reduce spills at beaches in the bathing season by 20 per cent in the last five years as we continue to focus on what our customers care about. We have also been focused on the highest spilling sites from 2023 and have already removed three quarters of the top 20 sites.
“This is part of our 15-year investment plan – and while change on this scale takes time, we are already seeing positive results.
“We’re also proud to be an industry leader on data and transparency. We measure more spills, more often and therefore have highly accurate data.
“This progress has been made despite 2023/24 being the wettest hydrological year on record, with exceptional rainfall and groundwater. Against this challenging backdrop, the reduction in spills shows our plan is working – this is not an excuse but is important context.
“There is more to do and we are moving in the right direction driven by our determination to deliver on our customers' priorities.”
