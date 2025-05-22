The Japanese Garden will open in aid of Children’s Hospice South West on on Saturday, June 14 from 10am to 6pm.
Visitors can experience an oasis of tranquillity at the acre garden, which boasts spectacular Japanese maples and azaleas, a symbolic teahouse and a koi pond.
The meditative garden is the perfect space where people can calm the mind and let go of unwanted stress through contemplation and reflection
Visitors can also enjoy free admission to the gift shop and bonsai and plant areas.
The money raised will be donated to Children’s Hospice South West’s Little Harbour hospice in St Austell. The hospice is a relaxing place for the families who visit and are in desperate need of care and support from the hospice. The grounds boast beautiful gardens for the children, young people and their families to enjoy all year round.
Alice Merrett, the area fundraiser for Children’s Hospice South West, said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to Natalie and Stuart Ellison who own the gardens, for opening and supporting us. What a lovely day out, and an amazing way to help a local charity.
“Fundraising comes in every shape and form, and what better way to fundraise than walking around a gorgeous Japanese garden.”
The last entries to the garden will be at 5pm.
There is parking available at the garden, and it is accessible for wheelchair users, however dogs are not allowed.
Anyone who would like to get touch with the garden regarding the event can contact 01637 860116 or [email protected]
People interested in hosting an open garden event for Children’s Hospice South West can visit www.chsw.org.uk/opengarden