A DEDICATED couple from Cornwall who have spent more than 40 years raising money for vulnerable children were honoured with a royal invitation to a Buckingham Palace garden party.
Rosemary and Terry Hambly from Callington, were invited to the prestigious event in recognition of their long-standing commitment to the charity Action for Children.
The pair have been fundraising for the organisation through their local Methodist Church network since 1983.
Their invitation included a special highlight – the opportunity to meet Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales, patron of Action for Children, during the event.
“It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Rosemary. “Supporting Action for Children has been a huge part of our lives and something we are very proud of. We were thrilled to be invited to the palace – and to meet the Princess – was the icing on the cake!”
Terry echoed the sentiment, describing the day as “wonderful” and deeply meaningful.
“We were delighted to represent Action for Children, a charity very close to our hearts,” he said. “Its work in supporting vulnerable children and families is absolutely vital.”
The Hamblys have raised thousands of pounds over the years, largely through the efforts of a group of four Methodist churches in South East Cornwall. Their fundraising has supported a range of initiatives aimed at helping children and families in need.
“Most of the money we raise comes through our local churches,” added Terry. “We were proud to also represent those congregations and celebrate the generosity of everyone who has contributed to this brilliant cause.”
Action for Children, formerly known as NCH, was founded in 1869 by a Methodist minister. It provides essential support to children and young people across the UK, and its royal patronage underlines its national importance.
The Hamblys’ dedication stands as a shining example of community spirit and lifelong service to others.