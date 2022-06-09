Former Saltash Town Crier returns to celebrate The Queen’s jubilee
[email protected]
Friday 10th June 2022 7:00 am
Share
The Queen’s jubilee celebrate in Saltash (Audrey Miller )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
FORMER Saltash Town Crier Brian Whipp came back to duty on Thursday (June 2) to read the proclamation celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.
A crowd had gathered in Saltash Fore street at 2pm together with the Mayor and Mayoress, Richard and Sarah Bickford, and their Deputies, Julia Pegg and her Consort Geoff Peggs, and Town Clerk Sinead Burrows.
After reading the proclamation, Brian Whipps invited a young person from the crowd, Neli Hunt, aged 8, of Burraton School, to read the proclamation to the crowd, so that she would remember the day in years to come.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |