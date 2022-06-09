Former Saltash Town Crier returns to celebrate The Queen’s jubilee

FORMER Saltash Town Crier Brian Whipp came back to duty on Thursday (June 2) to read the proclamation celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

A crowd had gathered in Saltash Fore street at 2pm together with the Mayor and Mayoress, Richard and Sarah Bickford, and their Deputies, Julia Pegg and her Consort Geoff Peggs, and Town Clerk Sinead Burrows.