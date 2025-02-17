A RARE statue of a Royal Marines musician has been donated to the elite military band by one of its former stalwarts.
In a career spanning four decades, George Latham from Liskeard performed for kings, queens, presidents, sultans, at the Bicentennial of the USA and the funeral of Sir Winston Churchill and paraded at the wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana in 1981.
For good measure he was praised for his bravery as a stretcher bearer in the Falklands, crewed ‘Green Goddess’ fire engines during a firefighters’ strike in Glasgow in the 1970s, and delivered his younger daughter Claire when the midwife couldn’t make it in time.
Among his prized possessions is a rare statue of a Royal Marine drum major – a figure he now wants to donate to his beloved band for safekeeping and to inspire future generations of musicians.
Now in his mid-80s and unable to travel too far from his home in Liskeard due to suffering from terminal cancer, George made the short trip to HMS Raleigh in Torpoint – home of the Royal Marines Band Plymouth – and his last establishment before he retired in 1986 – to formally hand over the statue, which will go in display at the band’s School of Music in Portsmouth.
He joined present-day musicians to see what’s changed – or not – in the nearly 40 years since he retired and treated them to a moving cello performance.
“I never expected all this – I thought I’d get a letter back thanking me for my gift to the Royal Marines School of Music,” said George. “This has been tremendous, totally not what I was expecting, it’s been a fantastic day.”
The statue was an ever-present fixture during his career – and hence a beloved family asset.
“We moved 12 times during my service with the Royal Marines Band, and the statue has come with us,” George explained. “It’s done well to survive those moves, I’m a good packer – you have to be in the Royal Marines.
“I’m hoping it will take pride of place in the school and inspire the next generation of Royal Marines Musicians, who will have a most fulfilling career as I’ve had.”
Major Ian Davis, Director of Music RM Band Plymouth, said: “It’s wonderful to have someone like George come along to tell us his stories, share his experiences and inspire us through what his generation were up to, and how music is always the overriding passion with all Royal Marines Musicians.
“The statue is particularly impressive. Often military statues have something which is slightly wrong, but we can’t find anything out of place – the uniform and the details are absolutely perfect. It’s going to have a prominent position at the Royal Marines School of Music in Portsmouth.”
One of 13 siblings originally from Warwickshire, George played tenor horn with the Salvation Army Band before deciding music would be his career as well. He joined the Royal Marines Band Service aged 14 in 1952, learning to play the euphonium and cello at the School of Music, then based in Deal.
Once qualified he performed at sea and on land, across Europe, with carrier HMS Ocean and the former Royal Yacht Britannia, a two-year tour of the Indo-Pacific with cruiser HMS Tiger, across Europe and the Med with HMS Ocean, and with a series of RM Bands (in Deal, Lympstone, Stonehouse and Raleigh).
As well as our late Queen Elizabeth II, George has played before the rulers of Norway and Oman, to packed houses at Earl’s Court during five Royal Tournaments, and across the USA for the country’s 200th birthday celebrations during a three-month tour in 1976.
While serving at HMS Raleigh in the late 50s, George met his future wife Evelyn. They were married within three months and have now been together for 66 years.
During the Falklands, George performed the musicians’ wartime role: medical support, acting as a stretcher bearer aboard the liner-cum-troopship, and was singled out for his bravery during one air raid.
As ‘rope man’ he was lowering a casualty down the ramp system on board when Argentinian Mirage jets screamed in, firing their cannons and unleashing either bombs or rockets. Everyone took cover except for George who, as the rope brake man, felt compelled to stay at his post and not let the casualty fall.