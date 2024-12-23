FORMER Liskeard Town Mayor, Councillor Simon Cassidy, has led the tributes to a popular local character who has sadly passed away this week.
Well known to many within Liskeard, the death of Jonny Stanton will certainly be felt, as shown by the outpouring of messages that have been written on Facebook, many of them describing him as a ‘Liskeard Legend’.
Cllr Cassidy said: “I’m extremely saddened to hear of the passing of local legend Jonny Stanton.
“Jonny strangely was the first person I met when I moved to Liskeard and over the years I’ve had many a great conversation with him. He was always open and honest and always gave time to everyone else.
“I know Jonny will be missed by the people of our town as he was an ever present part of our community. Rest in peace, Jonny my friend - you will be sadly missed.”
Another to pay tribute was Paul Wright from JJ's Bar, who added: “Jonny was such a likeable, loveable guy. A true legend of Liskeard and for me one of the last real old boys of the town.
“He would always come and see us every day, sometimes numerous times in the day, and we would always give him a coffee, a sandwich or something. Everyone knew him around the town and he was just such a wonderful character to be around. I think we’re all very saddened that he won’t be with us anymore.”
Although its not known if Jonny has any family living locally, Paul and others are keen to ensure that he has a ‘fitting send-off’ and have asked anyone who has information on any potential relatives to get in touch with them at the pub in Dean Street or contact them via their Facebook page.