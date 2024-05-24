JOY in relationships forged across the globe and pride close to home were the twin themes of Liskeard’s mayor choosing ceremony.
This annual event is steeped in centuries-old ritual. Visiting mayors from across Cornwall are announced by the town crier in ceremonial garb. Chains and robes of office are passed to the new mayor, who swears an oath of allegiance; silver maces are placed before the council members.
But for all its historic formality, the ceremony was one dotted with laughter and much warmth: outgoing mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy spoke of how he had first been inspired to join the town council by the person who will now serve as civic leader, Christina Whitty. Christina and her husband Terry had been like family, he said, and it was a delight to see his ‘mini-me’ and deputy become mayor for the coming year.
Councillor Whitty spoke of events that bring the town together and exciting developments that will take it forward.
The transformation of the Cattle Market had already brought the new Workshed and markets under the canopy: the mayor hoped to see more events in this space, and looked ahead to the bus terminal and the expanded doctors surgery.
The town council had taken on Castle Park from Cornwall Council, she said, and was looking next at the upgrading of the skatepark at Rapsons and refurbishment of the Guildhall.
Praising the staff team, the mayor said that the dedicated councillors “work hard to make things happen” and pledged to “do my very best for the council and the town that I love so much”.
Among those also working diligently to promote the town is Sioux Dunster, manager of Stuart House, who received the George Vaughan-Ellis trophy. Sioux always has time to listen, and quietly carries out many acts of kindness.
One upcoming event involving Stuart House and many other organisations would be Liskeard Unlocked, and this year’s theme is cooperation and twinning. Liskeard has renewed its bond with Quimperle, and is one of the first places in the UK to twin with a town in Ukraine. Mayor’s chaplain Kevin Grant highlighted the joy, peace and support that these connections could bring.
As Simon Cassidy stepped down following three consecutive years as mayor, he was preparing for his next trip to assist with the delivery of aid to Ukraine. This sort of work has captured his heart, he said, and will continue to be his focus over the coming months.
Encouraging councillors to persevere with their good work, he said that a council’s job was to keep making the town a better place and he felt that this was being achieved, year on year.
“You do make a difference – and what you do does matter.”