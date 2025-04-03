REALITY TV star Ollie Williams, best known for his appearance on Love Island, is stepping into the political area as a Reform UK candidate in the upcoming Cornwall Council elections.
The aspiring politician will run in the Lostwithiel and Lanreath ward in a local election on May 1.
Confirming he will contest a seat for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, the 29-year-old – who describes himself as a ‘countryside steward and farmer’ – said: “I am proud to announce I will be running in May’s local elections for the Reform Party in Lostwithiel and Lanreath.
“Our freedom of speech and society has been eroded for far too long and it’s time to act. I am not prepared to standby and hope someone else sorts it out while I watch it all burn – so I’m taking my first baby steps into politics. “If you’ve followed me thus far I hope you’ll trust my judgement, when I say I believe this to be the best course of action for the protection of your free way of life.”
In his campaign poster to local electorates, he adds: “My focus will be community led projects to help Cornwall Council better understand what people want in our county. I am the right choice for a fresh eye on a division that I believe is imperative.”
Ollie appeared on the sixth season of the ITV dating show in 2020, but left the villa after three days, claiming he still had feelings for another girl.
He is also the son for Andrew Williams, former High Sheriff of Cornwall, who runs the Lanhydrock Estate, near Bodmin.
Ollie and his family, however, do not own Lanhydrock House. The grand property and around 400 acres of land were gifted to the National Trust by the 7th Viscount Clifden in 1953.