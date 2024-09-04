A former bomb shelter, with its own parking space, is being auctioned for £25,000 plus.
Located in Morweth Drive, Top Road, Downderry, near Torpoint, the shelter measures 13m by 3m inside, while its parking space is on a long lease in the nearby Morweth View car park.
Auction appraiser James Lofthouse said: “This is a rare and interesting opportunity to acquire a former bomb shelter and nearby parking space located within the popular coastal village of Downderry.
“The site has sea views and the area enjoys views to Rame Head and Looe Island as well as ready access to the various clifftops, beaches and footpaths that grace this renowned part of the south eastern Cornish coastline.
“The property will most likely appeal to those on the lookout for a good sized workshop/store room or those with an eye for further development, subject to all the necessary consents.”
Bidding for the current auction, goes live on Monday, September 16 and ends on Wednesday, September 18.