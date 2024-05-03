A FORMAL application to revise the tolls to cross the Tamar Bridge was submitted to the government on Thursday, May 2, by the crossings owners, Plymouth City Council and Cornwall Council.
It has been reported that a request has been made to address the financial shortfall and provide the funding needed to maintain service levels. The councils had deferred submission for 55 days after approval to give government time to respond to the letter of South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray regarding support for government funding of the crossings.
If funding was forthcoming, delay would have given the parent authorities the ability to amend or not proceed with the toll revisions.
It was reported that as there had been no such response from the government, members of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee have submitted the application to revise tolls to the Secretary of State for Transport.
If approved by the secretary of state, the application will mean a cash toll of £3 for cars. The discounts for pre-paid crossings using the TamarTag scheme will continue to be 50 per cent of the full toll, resulting in a tag toll for cars and vans of £1.50.
Tolls for other vehicles will broadly increase pro rata.
The councils have requested increases are applied on or prior to November 1, 2024.
The formal notice of application required by statute has been published in the local press together with information on how to register an objection.
All interested parties will have 42 days from the date of publication of notices to lodge objections to the application with the Department for Transport.
A copy of the application and supporting documentation has been placed on the Joint Committee's website.
Printed copies of the application pack are available to view at the Tamar Bridge Office and the Torpoint Ferry Office during normal working hours.
All objections should be made in writing or by email to [email protected] by Friday, June 14, 2024 stating the grounds for objection.
Copies of the objection should also be sent to the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee at [email protected] or by post to the Torpoint Ferry Office, 2 Ferry Street, Torpoint, Cornwall, PL11 2AX.
It is said that the Secretary of State for Transport will consider the application and objections before deciding to approve the application, reject it or to hold a public inquiry into the application.
In the meantime, members of the joint committee will continue to lobby the government to provide funding for the crossings and work with the local community, business and other stakeholders to shape the future of the crossings through its Tamar 2050 plan.