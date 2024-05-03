CREWS from Cornwall’s Fire and Rescue Service were called to a report of a large vehicle fire on May 1 in Lostwithiel.
At 3.28pm appliances from Lostwithiel and St Austell were called to respond to the incident.
It was reported that as fire crews arrived at the scene a fire involving a JCB was discovered.
A spokesperson from Cornwall’s Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets, used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and make the scene safe.”
Lostwithiel Community Fire Station is an on-call fire station, staffed by on-call firefighters – it is also home to a tri-safety officer.