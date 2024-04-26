EDUCATION charity the Prince’s Teaching Institute (PTI) presented the Primary Impact Award trophy to Calstock Community Primary School on Friday, April 26.
The school also received a £5,000 cheque for winning the inaugural award.
The PTI’s Primary Impact Award promotes and celebrates excellence in primary leadership, recognising primary schools that put quality subject teaching at the heart of the classroom.
In a ceremony held at the school, Patrick Wigg, chief operating officer of the PTI, presented the teachers and students of Calstock Community Primary School with their reward. The ceremony was a celebration of the tireless efforts and commitment of teachers at Calstock Community Primary School, whose mission it is to shape the minds and futures of the next generation.
Mr Wigg said: “It has been a privilege to spend the afternoon at Calstock Community Primary School with the staff and students, and to present the award trophy to Mr Towe. It is brilliant to see the work of the school in person and the impact that the new Geography curriculum has made on the children here. We look forward to working with the staff here for many years to come.”
Calstock Community Primary School was nominated for the journey the school has made to innovate and improve the teaching of geography across the school and federation.
To achieve this the school initiated, delivered and field-tested a redesigned geography curriculum. Executive headteacher, Ben Towe, also organised and led two CPD events for South West PTI Hub schools, building on the learning of previous PTI sessions and developing approaches to global learning, critical thinking and fieldwork.
Mr Towe said: “Receiving the PTI Primary Impact Award for Geography has been a wonderful achievement for our school. Most importantly, it has shone a spotlight on the dedication, passion, and innovation of our children and teachers, proving that excellence knows no boundaries, and inspiration can be found in even the smallest of communities!
“We believe that learning geography as a child is crucial for shaping global citizens because it provides a foundational understanding of the world's diverse cultures, environments, and interconnectedness. By studying geography, we want our children to develop spatial awareness, empathy for different peoples and places, and a sense of environmental stewardship. All of these aspirations align with our school values and the culture that underpins all that we do.
“We’re so proud to be the first recipients of this prestigious award and have greatly appreciated the well wishes and sense of celebration that has been shared across the school, our federation and the wider Calstock community.”
The £5,000 prize and trophy will be awarded annually to an exceptional school which demonstrates the ethos and values of the PTI through their work with a PTI Primary Hub.