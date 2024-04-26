A LITTLE springtime joy was spread by Stephen Keighley when he shared photographs of the latest arrivals to his flock.
The lambs, now just over two weeks old, are part of Stephen’s small, pedigree registered Ena Gwel Flock of Devon and Cornwall Longwools at Kelly Bray.
“I’m really passionate about helping in some small way preserve this very rare breed,” says Stephen. “After the toughest of winters it’s lovely to see the little ones enter the world.”
The Devon and Cornwall Longwool was formed as a breed in its own right in 1977. Hardy and quiet, these sheep are prized for their heavy fleece and the lambswool is particularly sought-after.