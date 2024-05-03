New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Atlantic Bar (Polzeath) Limited at The Atlantic Bar And Kitchen, Atlantic House Hotel, Atlantic Mews, New Polzeath; rated on April 29
• Rated 4: Noahs at Unit 2, Ceres, Lansdown Road, Bude; rated on April 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Cornish Choughs at Cornish Choughs Inn, Church Road, Treswithian, Camborne; rated on May 1
• Rated 5: Surfside at Surf Side, Polzeath, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on April 29
• Rated 5: Sailors Arms at 11 - 17 Fore Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on April 19