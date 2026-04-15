BATHED in breathtaking sea views at West Looe’s Hannafore Point Hotel, and graced by a lingering rainbow, members of Cornwall’s two Foresters Courts came together for a spectacular dinner and dance.
The event was jointly hosted by Kevin Wadland, chief ranger of East Cornwall’s Court Goodwill, and Mike Date, chief ranger of West Cornwall’s Court Pendennis.
The hotel provided the setting for an unforgettable evening, welcoming special guests of honour, the national high chief ranger Gail Lancaster, accompanied by immediate past high chief ranger Jo Andrew.
The glittering occasion drew members from across the region, including the Devon and Cornwall area chief ranger, the area and Cornwall courts secretary, and attendees from Plymouth and Exeter, fostering a palpable sense of unity and fellowship.
Following grace, guests enjoyed an exquisite dinner, after which the loyal toast was proposed, along with toasts to the two Cornwall courts, Pendennis, founded in 1861, and Goodwill, founded in 1867.
Longstanding and respected member Ken Thomas then shared a fascinating history of the society in Cornwall, highlighting the enduring commitment of Foresters members.
A moving highlight came as high chief ranger Gail spoke passionately about her chosen charity, the Alzheimer’s Society, shedding light on the profound impact dementia has on sufferers, their families, and society.
The Foresters’ ongoing support of world-class research into this debilitating illness was bolstered by a raffle at the event, which raised an impressive £300 for the cause.
The evening also featured a special surprise: Gail was presented with a beautifully crafted Foresters heraldic badge, uniquely mounted in Cornwall by Ken. The heartfelt gesture underscored the significance of the gathering and left Gail deeply moved.
As the night progressed, the dance floor came alive to the sounds of live music, and generous donations continued to pour in to support Foresters’ community initiatives.
Foresters area secretary Gary Webber summed up the spirit of the evening by saying: “Tonight has been about giving. Not only do we give back to our members, but we also give to local and national good causes. This is what being a member of the Foresters is all about. It has been a wonderful success and a pleasure to organise.”
Gary was met with a rapturous round of applause, receiving heartfelt thanks for his tireless dedication in making the event a resounding success.
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