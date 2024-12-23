FORDER Community Conservation Association patron, Sue Hooper, described their annual Christmas Lights Switch On as a ‘magical moment’ as locals turned out in force for an evening of festive fun and cheer.
In what is their 58th year, residents gathered for a heart-warming evening of mulled wine, carols and musicality, which included a special performance by the local wind band.
Co-ordinated by Carole Brown and compared by Nigel Crabb, the event was brought to life with a display of tree lights, helping turn the village near Saltash into a vibrant winter wonderland.
“Tonight, has been a truly magical moment for the community,” said Sue, who had the honour of switching on the lights. “It’s a privilege to be part of something so special, and it’s wonderful to see everyone come together to spread joy and festive cheer on this the 58th year of Christmas celebrations in Forder village.”