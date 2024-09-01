AN ACCESSIBLE route for residents and community centre users will not be reinstated for more than a year.
Liskeard’s former Cattle Market is currently partially closed while work to create a new Cornwall Council building is underway.
At the start of construction, a disabled access ramp and footpath was fenced off, and the Liskerrett Community Centre and housing in the Varley Lane area were effectively cut off from the car park and the town centre beyond.
After a strong public reaction, it seemed that a footway around the building site would be created: maps were circulated showing the preferred route, and pedestrian signs were put up on the fencing.
But now, Cornwall Council says that the health and safety of the public and those working on site must come first – and that the ramp will be completed only once the new building is finished.
Head of Property at the local authority Kevin Reader said: “While work is carried out to build Liskeard's new Integrated Services Hub, the safety of the public and those working on the site remains our first priority.
“We have listened to the concerns raised by the local community and have looked at the potential options available to provide better pedestrian access from the Cattle Market Car Park to the Liskerrett Centre and the Family Hub, but we have yet to identify a feasible alternative.
“The council completely understands the importance of pedestrian access through the Cattle Market car park, to Varley Lane and beyond. We are committed to providing a new ramp, built to the latest standards with a lower gradient, to ensure it is truly accessible to all in the future.
“We are also currently investigating options with colleagues in our Highways department, to see what can be done in the short term to provide abetter pedestrian route along Varley Lane.”
Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard Jane Pascoe said: “Once I had learnt there was a problem about the temporary closure of the access from the Cattle Market Car Park to Varley Lane, during the construction of the Integrated Service Hub, I met with the Head of Property at Cornwall Council and also spoke to Car Parks department, who straight away agreed to assist with alternative parking arrangements for permit holders.
“I attended a public meeting to listen to the concerns of the local community and immediately recognised it will be difficult for residents who live in the area, and visitors to the Liskerrett Centre.
“I also understood the situation the construction company and Cornwall Council found themselves in, as Health and Safety regulations forbid members of the public access through a construction site. Safeguarding the public is paramount.”