PLANS for a new footbridge at Lostwithiel railway station has been hit with a delay.
Work on the long anticipated bridge, enabling passengers to cross safely between the two platforms at the station has been paused due to the design failing safety regulations.
A spokesperson for Lostwithiel Town Council said: “Network Rail have provided an update that due to the proposed bridge design from Network Rail’s contractors not passing safety regulations, the project has currently paused. Network Rail are working with their contractors to find a solution and hope to be in a position to provide a further update in the New Year.”