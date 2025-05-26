St Austell
Lions
The Lions Club of St Austell will be resuming collections for Ukraine on Saturday, May 31, between 10am and 11am at St Mary's Church car park in St Blazey Gate.
This month we would welcome donations of: feminine hygiene products; male hygiene products; baby food; baby clothes (no adult clothing, thank you); first aid products; sleeping bags; and in date medicines. Thank you for your continuing support, and we look forward to seeing you there.
Pensilva
Women’s Institute
Two meetings in one this month – as it was time for the AGM too!
Members had been busy over the last few weeks, so there was feedback from attendance at the Jigsaw Challenge (our team managed it in 1 ¾ hours), a coffee morning, a craft day, a walk in Lostwithiel and a resolutions roadshow – plenty of variety, with many more events coming up. During the AGM section, we heard reports of the year from the President, Secretary and Vice treasurer. It was a great chance to reflect on what the WI brings to members and to the community around – we are proud to have raised over £1000 for various charities during the year too, alongside giving great value for those who attend meetings and take the opportunities presented.
Cups were given to the highest points for the monthly competitions in the year: For flowers: Verna Dawe and for Monthly ones: Jenny Rendle.
The bring and share supper was full of delicious food – even two types of savoury scones (they didn’t last long!). Members enjoyed an individual cake each, beautifully decorated by talented member Cherry.
The judge had a difficult task to choose the May competition winners there were so many items with a story attached – a teddy and a panda (both much loved), a hat belonging to a parent, a necklace given on a special day, a hand painted jug and many more, but the results were: My most treasured possession: 1, Alison Willis; 2, Jean Hoare; 3, Jill Pascoe.
Flower of the Month: 1, Maureen Walker; 2, Trish Thomas; 3, Jill Pascoe.
Pensilva WI are still Continuing to collect used stamps for CFWI. Recently the group have sent in 3 ¼ pounds of stamps (all trimmed!) to CFWI. Thank you to all who have added to this! We are always happy to receive more.
Next meeting: Wednesday, June 11, 7.15pm – A talk about holidays – we wonder where it will take us! Come along and find out!
Lanreath
Village Hall
On Sunday, June 1, from 10am until 1pm there will be a childrens nearly new cloths sale.
There will be clothes, shoes, equipment, toys, books and games for children aged 0 to 10 years old.
Raising money for Baby Basics Cornwall.
Large car parking available plus, refreshments.
All proceeds go to the Baby Basics Charity.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Mondays weekly — morning prayer at 10am.
Sunday, May 25 — morning prayer at 11am.
St Paul’s Church
Sunday, May 25 — Meet & Eat Breakfast at the Cross Link Centre, Upton Cross at 10am.
Women’s Institute
At the last meeting Mike Stephens gave a talk entitled “Bulbs of the Month.” He projected on to the wall in the Parish Hall in Upton Cross flowers of all varieties and shades, he suggested one or two suitable for each month, and advised when to plant the bulbs and how deep they should be in the soil. His enthusiasm was catching and the well deserved vote of thanks was given by Sue Morton. Member Viv Trill won the raffle and the Posy Challenge and Marion Turner won the competition.
Following the AGM , a member of the group, Beverley Underwood is then going to talk about Aromatherapy.
The programme for 2025/26 was handed out during the evening which includes talks on topics such as “Owls,” and “Secret Army” will be an open meeting so that anyone is invited to attend. For more information contact the president via [email protected]
Archive Group
Three members of the local Archive Group recently met the Rowe family from South Dakota to guide them around the district to places connected to where some of their descendants lived and worked in the local mines here. Some lived at Sharptor, Higher Stanbear & North Darley, also farmed in the Henwood area too. Four men of the family left to work in the gold fields of Western Australia. A few years later another left seeking mining work, emigrating to Canada. Apparently the Grandma of the family took her pasty making skills to America, so there was a break in the local “tour” for a Cornish pasty lunch of course! Also a visit to St. Paul’s churchyard to see the great grandparents’ grave with a fine gravestone there.
On Thursday, May 8, Archive member, Peter Sharp gave such an interesting talk in Rilla Mill Village Hall of each of the men and their roles during the two World Wars, whose names appear on the War Memorial at Upton Cross. His great research of each of them was much appreciated by those who attended, appropriately on Thursday 8th May. A vote of thanks was given by the group Chair person, Sally Ellicott.
A History Group walk will take place on Sunday, June 1, “Rising from the Phoenix,“ Phoenix Mine Through the Ages, which will be led by Ian Rowe. Please meet at the Hurler’s car park at 1.30pm.
St Ive
Parish church
Morning Service, held at St Ive Parish Church, will next take place on Sun 1st June, starting at 11.15am. Light refreshments to follow the service. All are welcome.
Advance notice: A concert to be given by the Burraton Boys at St Ive Parish Church. On June 28, starting at 7pm. Entry by donation, with a pasty supper.
Pelynt
Looe & District Flower Club
Looe & District Flower Club welcomes you to a flower demonstration with Linda Mcginty at Pelynt Village Hall at 2pm on June 3.
Tea and coffee and raffle of flowers.
Dobwalls
United Church
Thursday, May 29 — 2pm Knit & Knatter
Sunday, June 1 — 9.30am Morning Service
Connon
Methodist Church
On June 1 there will be a Sunday service with Mark Pellow at 10am. Then on June 2, Knit and Natter will be held from 1.30pm to 3.30pm (all welcome).
Callington
Lions
After a successful Bingo Night in April, Callington Lions will be hosting a Summer Bingo Night in June.
Originally scheduled for late September, after the success of the latest event with teams travelling from as far away as Okehampton, Looe and Plympton to attend, the team decided to bring it forward.
The extra Summer Bingo will be held in the Town Hall on Friday, June 27. Booking will be online for the first time via the Callington Lions Facebook page, with some tickets available on the night.
The Callington team welcomed badged up new member Lion Sharah recently who joins the team after helping out over the past few months.
“Sharah comes with tonnes of enthusiasm, boundless energy and an infectious smile and is already an extremely valued member of the team,” said president Hayley Patton.
Four 10 years of service awards were also presented to members Don Berrey, Derek Prickett, Julie Searle and Andrew Searle.
“These four members have proudly served and helped across hundreds of Lions events in the past decade and are never far away when there is a need in our community,” said president Hayley. “Callington, and the Lions Teams are extremely lucky to have them, and we thank them all for their continued service.”
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast. The morning service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Liskeard
VE Day
The winners of the colouring competition that was put together by Julie at Newells Liskeard in Market Street for our VE DAY street party celebrations have been announced. The parents of the winners also received a £50 holiday voucher.
