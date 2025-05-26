Members had been busy over the last few weeks, so there was feedback from attendance at the Jigsaw Challenge (our team managed it in 1 ¾ hours), a coffee morning, a craft day, a walk in Lostwithiel and a resolutions roadshow – plenty of variety, with many more events coming up. During the AGM section, we heard reports of the year from the President, Secretary and Vice treasurer. It was a great chance to reflect on what the WI brings to members and to the community around – we are proud to have raised over £1000 for various charities during the year too, alongside giving great value for those who attend meetings and take the opportunities presented.