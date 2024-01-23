The project has already received positive feedback from various stakeholders, including local football clubs, the local parish councils, community groups, Argyle Community Trust, Cornwall FA and the Football Foundation. The Football Foundation has indicated they would support a funding bid for a 9v9 3G Football Turf Pitch in Torpoint, as it would meet their criteria for sustainability, demand and impact. The project would also align with the Cornwall FA’s strategic plan to increase participation and retention in football, especially among under-represented groups such as women and girls, and disabled people.”