THE design, construction and build of a 9v9 3G football turf pitch to benefit Torpoint and the Rame Peninsula is among several projects across Cornwall to share almost £1.8-million in grants from Cornwall Council.
Cornwall Council launched the third round of the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Fund last summer, to fund infrastructure projects that benefit children and young people. Now, after a vigorous and competitive application and selection process, the successful projects have been announced.
Torpoint Town Council is among 26 successful applicants and has been offered £85,000 to support the design, construction and build of a 9v9 3G Football Turf Pitch on the grounds of Torpoint Community College.
This project is a collaborative effort between Torpoint Community College, Torpoint Town Council, Torpoint YMCA, the Football Foundation, Torpoint and Rame Active Community Network and the Cornwall FA, and aims to provide a state-of-the-art facility for the benefit of college students’ and the wider community. The aim is to start building the facility in Spring 2025 ready to open for the commencement of the academic year in September 2025.
Councillor Gary Davis, mayor of Torpoint said: “As one of my mayor’s charities for the year, I am delighted the project has been allocated this CIL funding and am grateful to the community for supporting the continued fundraising efforts for the 3G Football Turf Pitch.
The project has already received positive feedback from various stakeholders, including local football clubs, the local parish councils, community groups, Argyle Community Trust, Cornwall FA and the Football Foundation. The Football Foundation has indicated they would support a funding bid for a 9v9 3G Football Turf Pitch in Torpoint, as it would meet their criteria for sustainability, demand and impact. The project would also align with the Cornwall FA’s strategic plan to increase participation and retention in football, especially among under-represented groups such as women and girls, and disabled people.”
Olly Monk, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for housing and planning, added: “The Community Infrastructure Levy allows us to raise funds from new developments and pass this on to community projects making a real difference.
“With this funding we are able to support many worthwhile schemes and organisations working to improve facilities and access to opportunities.”
CIL payments are set aside to be spent on infrastructure projects to benefit communities and support development. Between 15 to 25 per cent of the levy goes to the town or parish council where the development has taken place.
The remaining CIL collected is used to deliver infrastructure that will help alleviate the wider impact of development.
Applicants needed to show how there was local need and community support for their project, as well as how the projects will directly support children and young people in their area.
A fourth round of the CIL Fund is expected be the launched in the spring. More information on CIL and previous rounds of the fund are available at www.cornwall.gov.uk/cil