New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Genki, at Quay Road, St Agnes, Cornwall was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 18.
And Wagon Wheel, at Unit 2 Silken Ladder, Victoria Square, Victoria, Roche was also given a score of four on November 18.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,620 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,319 (81%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.