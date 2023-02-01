New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Butchers Bakehouse, at 20 Polmorla Walk, Wadebridge, Cornwall was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.
And Bolingey Inn, at Penwartha Road, Bolingey, Perranporth, Cornwall was given a score of one on January 10.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,563 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,261 (81%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.