Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall restaurants

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall restaurantsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond
Wednesday 14th September 2022 8:45 am
Fee's, at Wavehunter, 4 Fore Street, Port Isaac, Cornwall was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 23.
And Noahs Cafe, at 12 Fore Street, Port Isaac, Cornwall was also given a score of three on August 23.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,560 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,276 (82%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.