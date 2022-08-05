Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall restaurants

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall restaurantsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Friday 5th August 2022 8:33 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Jeremy's Fish And Chip Shop, at Jeremys Fish And Chip Restaurant, 2 Market Square, St Just, Penzance was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 14.
And RoBo Bar & Canteen, at Robo Bar And Canteen, Ground Floor, Admiralty House, 2 Bank Place was also given a score of four on July 14.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,548 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,273 (82%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.