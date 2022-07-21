Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Biscuit Cafe, at Biscuit Coffee Shop, Unit 6, Victoria Commercial Centre, Station Approach was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 29.

And Indian Queen, at Queen & Railway Inn, St Columb Road, St Columb, Cornwall was given a score of two on June 29.