Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall restaurants

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall restaurantsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Thursday 21st July 2022 9:11 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Biscuit Cafe, at Biscuit Coffee Shop, Unit 6, Victoria Commercial Centre, Station Approach was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 29.
And Indian Queen, at Queen & Railway Inn, St Columb Road, St Columb, Cornwall was given a score of two on June 29.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,549 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,280 (83%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.