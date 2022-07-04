Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Community Kitchen, at 8 Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 10.

And Saltash Tandoori Restaurant, at Saltash Tandoori, 23 - 25 Lower Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall was given a score of three on June 10.