Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall restaurants

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall restaurantsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Monday 4th July 2022 8:59 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Community Kitchen, at 8 Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 10.
And Saltash Tandoori Restaurant, at Saltash Tandoori, 23 - 25 Lower Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall was given a score of three on June 10.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,543 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,276 (83%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.