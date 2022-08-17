Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond  
Wednesday 17th August 2022 8:22 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )

Masons Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at 9 - 11 Market Place, Camelford, Cornwall was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 26.

And Chapel Rock Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Chapel Rock, Kings Road, West End, Marazion was given a score of two on July 26.

