Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall establishments

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Friday 17th June 2022 9:36 am
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Boot Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Fore Street, Calstock, Cornwall was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 26.
And Scholars Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Long Gallery, Church Street, St Germans, Saltash was given a score of one on May 26.