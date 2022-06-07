Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Bowood Park Hotel & Golf Course, at Bowood Golf Club, Bowood Park, Lanteglos, Camelford was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 16.

And Hole In The Wall, at Crockwell Street, Bodmin, Cornwall was also given a score of three on May 16.