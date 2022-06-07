Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall establishments

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Cornwall establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond
Tuesday 7th June 2022 9:08 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Bowood Park Hotel & Golf Course, at Bowood Golf Club, Bowood Park, Lanteglos, Camelford was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 16.
And Hole In The Wall, at Crockwell Street, Bodmin, Cornwall was also given a score of three on May 16.
It means that of Cornwall's 542 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 391 (72%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.