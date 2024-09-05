New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Rest Harrow Caravan Site at Campsite, Rest Harrow, Trewint Hill, Trebetherick; rated on August 14
• Rated 3: OCS Food Co @ DS Smith - Launceston at David S Smith Packaging Ltd, Scarne Industrial Estate, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on August 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 3: St Aubyn Arms at St Aubyns Arms, The Square, Praze A Beeble, Camborne; rated on August 14