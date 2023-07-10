New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Scholars Restaurant at The Long Gallery, Church Street, St Germans, Saltash; rated on June 16

• Rated 2: Spicesea at Spicesea At Salt Box, Goldsworthy Way, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on June 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Edgcumbe Arms at Edgcumbe Arms Hotel, Cremyll, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on June 16