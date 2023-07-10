New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Scholars Restaurant at The Long Gallery, Church Street, St Germans, Saltash; rated on June 16
• Rated 2: Spicesea at Spicesea At Salt Box, Goldsworthy Way, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on June 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: