New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Little India at Light Of Bengal, 52 Market Jew Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on November 2
• Rated 5: Little Palais at First Floor, Old Custom House, Wharf Road, St Ives; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Little Wonder Cafe at Cape Cornwall, Cape Cornwall, St Just, Penzance; rated on September 15
• Rated 3: Amity Tandoori at Amity Tandoori Cuisine, 5 Higher Fore Street, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on September 19
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: