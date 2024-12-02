New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Sprout Health Foods at The Old Printhouse, Crescent Lane, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on November 27
• Rated 5: Storehouse at Newquay Christian Centre, Seymour Avenue, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on November 27
• Rated 5: Marazion School at School Lane, Marazion, Cornwall; rated on November 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Fire Engine at Fire Engine Inn, Higher Fore Street, Marazion, Cornwall; rated on November 14
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Sea Palace at Sea Palace Restaurant, 19 Quay Street, Penzance, Cornwall; rated on November 27
• Rated 4: Kay's Fish And Chips at Kays Fish & Chip Shop, Fore Street, St Dennis, St Austell; rated on November 8
• Rated 4: Mexi Kernow at Tregath Business Park, Station Road, Camelford, Cornwall; rated on November 8