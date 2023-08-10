New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: PizzaExpress at Unit B, Rocklands, Narrowcliff, Newquay; rated on July 19
• Rated 3: The Rocket Store at Rocket Store, The Old Coastguard Station, The Harbour, Boscastle; rated on July 19
• Rated 2: Set Cafe Lounge at Set Cafe Lounge At Heron Tennis, Trenance Leisure Park, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on July 19
It means that of Cornwall's 1,599 similar establishments with ratings, 1,289 (81%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.