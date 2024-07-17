New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Greggs at Vauxhall House, Pennygillam Way, Pennygillam Industrial Estate, Launceston; rated on April 17

• Rated 4: Stax at 4 Beach Parade, Beach Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on June 25

• Rated 1: Porthallow Beach Cafe at Porthallow, St Keverne, Helston, Cornwall; rated on June 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 0: The Ship Inn at The Ship Inn Hotel, Trafalgar Square, Fowey, Cornwall; rated on June 25