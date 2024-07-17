New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Greggs at Vauxhall House, Pennygillam Way, Pennygillam Industrial Estate, Launceston; rated on April 17
• Rated 1: Porthallow Beach Cafe at Porthallow, St Keverne, Helston, Cornwall; rated on June 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: