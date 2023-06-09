New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: The Cove Restaurant & Bar at The Cove Bar And Restaurant, Maenporth Estate, Maenporth, Falmouth; rated on May 18
• Rated 3: Bolingey Inn at Penwartha Road, Bolingey, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on May 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: