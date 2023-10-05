New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: St Ives Community Orchard at TR26; rated on September 13
• Rated 3: Pit Stop Cafe at Winnards Perch, St Columb, Cornwall; rated on September 13
• Rated 3: Porthminster Cafe at Porthminster Beach Services, Porthminster, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on September 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: