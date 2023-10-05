New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: St Ives Community Orchard at TR26; rated on September 13

• Rated 3: Pit Stop Cafe at Winnards Perch, St Columb, Cornwall; rated on September 13

• Rated 3: Porthminster Cafe at Porthminster Beach Services, Porthminster, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on September 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: St Blazey Football Club at Station Road, St Blazey, Par, Cornwall; rated on September 13

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: The Takeaway Pasty Shop at The Coombes, Polperro, Looe, Cornwall; rated on September 13