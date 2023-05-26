New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Asda Restaurant at Asda Stores Ltd, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on May 4
• Rated 4: Mussel Shoals at Harbour Head, Porthleven, Cornwall; rated on May 4
• Rated 4: Twisted Currant at 10 Fore Street, Porthleven, Helston, Cornwall; rated on May 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Wilcove Inn Antony Hospitality at Wilcove Inn, Pengelly Hill, Wilcove, Torpoint; rated on May 4
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: