Food hygiene ratings handed to five Cornwall establishments
Subscribe newsletter
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Rollers Roller Rink at Rollers Roller Disco Ltd, Unit 14, Pool Industrial Estate, Druids Road; rated on October 26
• Rated 3: Mix Group Limited at Unit 3, The Ark, 1 East Street, Newquay; rated on October 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Bowgie Inn at West Pentire Road, Crantock, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 26
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Cornish Bakehouse at Whitehart House, The Wharf, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Cornish Bakehouse at Old Custom House, Wharf Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on October 19