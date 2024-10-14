New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Buzz Community Cafe at Trispen Methodist Church, Trispen, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Bintwo at Bintwo Ltd, 1 The Drang, Strand Street, Padstow; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Feechi's at Unit 22a, The Shipyard, Harbour Head, Porthleven; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Greens Cafe/Padstow Crazy Golf at Greens Cafe And Crazy Golf, North Quay, Padstow, Cornwall; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Kelly's Of Looe at Kellys Fish And Chip Shop, Fore Street, East Looe, Looe; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Cafe Fleur at Cafe Fleur At, Golden Bank Nursery & Garden Centre, Plymouth Road, Liskeard; rated on October 8
• Rated 5: Crooklets Beach Cafe at Crooklets, Flexbury, Bude, Cornwall; rated on October 8
• Rated 5: St Buryan Primary School at St Buryan Academy Primary School, Rectory Road, St Buryan, Penzance; rated on October 8
• Rated 5: Four Teas Cafe at 2 The Mill Pool, Mill Lane, Mousehole, Penzance; rated on October 4
• Rated 5: River Life Cafe at Unit 1, Pethericks Mill, Kings Hill, Bude; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Ugly Butterfly at Ugly Butterfly Restuarant, Carbis Bay Hotel, Beach Road, Carbis Bay; rated on October 3
• Rated 3: Country Skittles at 8 Bunkers Hill, Townshend, Hayle, Cornwall; rated on August 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Roseland Inn at Roseland Inn Public House, Philleigh, Truro, Cornwall; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: The Jolly Sailor at The Jolly Sailor Inn, Princes Square, West Looe, Looe; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: The Tamar Inn at The Quay, Calstock, Cornwall; rated on October 9
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Rising Dragon at Rising Dragon Chinese Restaurant, 15 Webber Street, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on October 3