New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 17 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Kardkadia at T/ A Tamar Leisure Spot, 2 - 4 Tamar Street, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on October 15
• Rated 5: Jampen Cafe at Newquay Football Golf, Porth Island, Alexandra Road, Newquay; rated on October 11
• Rated 5: Wadebridge Tandoori at 1-3 & 5-8, Polmorla Mews, Polmorla Walk, Wadebridge; rated on October 11
• Rated 4: The Loom Room at Rear Of 34 Molesworth Street, Trevanson Street, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on September 26
• Rated 3: Lamorran Gardens at Lamorran House, Upper Castle Road, St Mawes, Truro; rated on September 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Launceston Rugby Football Club at Launceston Rugby Club, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: King Arthurs Arms at Fore Street, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on October 15
• Rated 5: Sportsmans Arms at The Sportsmans Arms, Church Road, Four Lanes, Redruth; rated on October 15
• Rated 5: Wine Dine & Co at The Cornishman, Fore Street, Tintagel, Cornwall; rated on October 15
• Rated 5: Prince Of Wales at Prince Of Wales Inn, Newtown, St Martin, Helston; rated on October 9
• Rated 5: Bluntrock Brewery at Trewiston Lane, St Minver, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on September 26
• Rated 3: The Victory Inn at Victory Hill, St Mawes, Truro, Cornwall; rated on September 26
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Peking Chef at Peking Chef Chinese Takeaway, 11 Southgate Street, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: Jon's Fish And Chips at 1 Goldsworthy Way, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on October 15
• Rated 3: Millbrook Indian at 100 West Street, Millbrook, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on September 27