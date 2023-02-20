New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pizza Jockey's at 2 Market Strand, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: Falmouth Court at 72 Dracaena Avenue, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: Papa Nino at Maisonette, Papa Ninos, Higher Market Street, East Looe; rated on February 14
• Rated 5: Bush Pepper at 6 Fore Street, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on February 13
• Rated 5: The Jolly Roger Cafe at The Jolly Roger, Finnygook Lane, Portwrinkle, Torpoint; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Muddy Beach Cafe at Muddy Beach, Jubilee Wharf, Commercial Road, Penryn; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Bude Holiday Resort at Bude Holiday Resort Cafe, Maer Lane, Bude, Cornwall; rated on November 11
• Rated 4: The Pier at Pier Cafe, Prince Of Wales Pier, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on January 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Quarryman Inn at Edmonton, Wadebridge, Cornwall; rated on February 13
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Tse House at 39 Commercial Street, Camborne, Cornwall; rated on February 10
• Rated 5: 2 Guys Pizza at 114 Fore Street, Saltash, Cornwall; rated on February 1
• Rated 4: The Cornish Catering Company at 108 Coffee House, Trafalgar House, Malpas Road, Truro; rated on January 27
• Rated 1: Oyes Chippy - FIsh & Chips at Oyes Chippy, 27 Back Quay, Truro, Cornwall; rated on January 27