New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The Snug, at The Cloisters First Floor, Tippetts Backlet, River Street, Truro was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 21.
And RoBo Bar & Canteen, at Robo Bar And Canteen, Ground Floor, Admiralty House, 2 Bank Place was given a score of one on May 21.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,570 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,268 (81%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.