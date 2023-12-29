New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurant G's, at 8 Westgate Street, Launceston, Cornwall was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 7.
And The Thai Chef, at Trelyn, 42 Fore Street, Copperhouse, Hayle was given a score of one on December 7.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,612 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,282 (80%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.