New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Kathmandu, at 4 Western Road, Launceston, Cornwall was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 24.
And Tre Pol And Pen, at Penscombe Farm, Lezant, Launceston, Cornwall was also given a score of three on August 24.
It means that of Cornwall's 1,610 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,288 (80%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.