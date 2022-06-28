Food hygiene ratings given to two Cornwall establishments

Food hygiene ratings given to two Cornwall establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Tuesday 28th June 2022 8:43 am
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Alex's Hideaway, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Alexs Hideaway, Florence Road Industrial Estate, Florence Road, Kelly Bray was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 6.
And La Parrilla, a takeaway at 24 Fore Street, Callington, Cornwall was given a score of three on June 6.