New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: House On The Props at The House On Props, Talland Street, Polperro, Looe; rated on November 15
• Rated 4: Port Navas Restaurant And Bar at Port Navas Yacht Club, Quay Road, Port Navas, Constantine; rated on November 15
It means that of Cornwall's 1,609 similar establishments with ratings, 1,281 (80%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.