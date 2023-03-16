New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Bay Leaf Indian Restaurant at Bayleaf Indian Restaurant, 11 Queen Street, Bude, Cornwall; rated on February 22
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Kings Arms at Kings Arms, Bridges, Luxulyan, Bodmin; rated on February 22
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 3: Pizza Time at 16 Southgate Place, Southgate Street, Launceston, Cornwall; rated on February 22