New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Cafe Natalie's at Cafe Natalies, Stadium Retail Park, Par Moor Road, St Austell; rated on July 26

• Rated 4: Curry Garden at Cafe Mundo, 7 Tregenna Hill, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on July 26

• Rated 3: The Lock Gates Cafe at The Lock Gates Café, The Wharf, Bude, Cornwall; rated on July 26

• Rated 1: Col's Cafe Ltd at Penryn Afc, Kernick Road, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on July 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 4: Jacobs Ladder Inn at 1 - 2 Chapel Terrace, Vernon Place, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on July 26

• Rated 2: Monkey Tree Holiday Park - Cafe And Bar at The Main Kitchen, Monkey Tree Holiday Park, Rejerrah, Newquay; rated on July 26