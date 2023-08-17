New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Cafe Natalie's at Cafe Natalies, Stadium Retail Park, Par Moor Road, St Austell; rated on July 26
• Rated 1: Col's Cafe Ltd at Penryn Afc, Kernick Road, Penryn, Cornwall; rated on July 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Jacobs Ladder Inn at 1 - 2 Chapel Terrace, Vernon Place, Falmouth, Cornwall; rated on July 26
• Rated 2: Monkey Tree Holiday Park - Cafe And Bar at The Main Kitchen, Monkey Tree Holiday Park, Rejerrah, Newquay; rated on July 26